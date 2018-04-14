Man suffers critical burns reportedly while smoking near oxygen
File - Firefighters were dispatched to a residence around 10 p.m. after getting a call about a male being on fire on the lawn outside.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:26AM EDT
OTTAWA - An Ottawa resident is in critical condition due to burns he suffered in an incident Friday night in the city's west end.
Firefighters were dispatched to a residence around 10 p.m. after getting a call about a male being on fire on the lawn outside.
While one group of firefighters battled flames inside the home, others attended to the victim, who reportedly was badly burned after smoking near a supply of oxygen.
Police and paramedics were also called to the scene.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- How Montreal-born yoga teacher planned to 'start a new life' in B.C.
- Unofficial Humboldt Broncos merchandise sold online, but do profits support victims?
- Southern Ontario bracing for winter storm with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets
- Man suffers critical burns reportedly while smoking near oxygen
- Mysterious earthquakes rattle N.B. village