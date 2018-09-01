

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times on a streetcar.

Police say they received a call for a stabbing near the city's Chinatown neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They say officers located the man in the streetcar with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he received emergency surgery.

They say they're looking for one suspect who fled the scene on foot.