Man stabbed in dispute over Walmart parking spot, police say
A Peel Regional Police cruiser. (Twitter/PeelPoliceMedia)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 8:25PM EST
BRAMPTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say a fight over a parking spot has left a 51-year-old man with non-life-threatening stab wounds.
It happened Sunday night in a Walmart parking lot in Brampton, Ont., where Peel regional police say the man was involved in a dispute with a 37-year-old man.
Police allege the younger man cut the older man with either a small knife or a key, then left the scene.
They say they've identified a suspect but haven't yet located him, and there's no risk to public safety.
Paramedics say they took the victim to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Caught on camera: Truck pushes car on Quebec highway
- Son stabs mother after breaking into her home, police allege
- Trudeau pays surprise pre-Christmas visit to troops in Mali
- Police looking for suspect after 5 injured in hit-and-run outside Ont. bar
- Baseball team lifts car to help stranded driver in N.S.