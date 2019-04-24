

CTVNews.ca staff





Toronto police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a man they say sexually assaulted another man and held the victim against his will for two days.

Police are warning the public to immediately call 911 if they see him and not to approach him as they consider him armed, violent and dangerous.

Officers say the suspect was involved in an alleged sexual assault in downtown Toronto’s Yonge and Gerrard Streets area between April 13 and 14.

They allege the suspect sexually assaulted an 18-year-old man and then threatened him with a weapon when the victim tried to leave.

The suspect then allegedly held the victim against his will for two days, with the suspect also using a noxious substance to knock the victim unconscious.

Keith Bradimore, 43, of Sault Ste Marie, Ont. is wanted on five charges which include sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and using a drug to prevent a victim from fighting back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, anonymously Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477); online at www.222tips.com or the Facebook Leave a Tip page.