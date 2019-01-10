

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and injured during attempts by Winnipeg police to arrest three suspects on Wednesday night.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the man was taken to hospital, but he was not seriously hurt and was released into custody.

Police say an officer was struck by a train during the arrest along a railway line in the city, but he was treated and released as well.

The police service says officers were responding to a report of an assault with a weapon about 8:30 p.m. when the suspects fled and a pursuit began.

Police say it was aborted because of dangerous speeds, but other patrol units found the vehicle stopped at an intersection.

They say efforts were made to contain the vehicle, but it rammed through a barrier and officers fired their guns.

The vehicle took off and a second pursuit began. It led to police finding the vehicle driving along the railway tracks.

A woman and two men were arrested.

The Independent Investigation Unit says there will be no further details at this time.