The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 1, 2018 9:34AM EDT
SIMCOE, Ont. -- Provincial police say three men are facing additional charges after a man was shot during a break-in at a licensed marijuana grow operation in southwestern Ontario.
It's alleged the accused broke into a Norfolk County residence early on Tuesday and a 49-year-old man was injured in a shooting before the suspects fled the scene.
The man has since been released from hospital and investigators say they believe his home was targeted.
Police arrested three St. Catharines, Ont., men and charged them with break and enter, robbery and aggravated assault.
They say additional charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, use of a firearm while committing an offence and assault with a weapon, were laid on Friday.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
