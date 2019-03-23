Man shot by Calgary police officer during alleged home invasion
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 5:07PM EDT
CALGARY -- Police in Calgary say an officer shot a man when police responded to a report of an armed home invasion.
Officers arrived at the scene early Saturday and say they found two men allegedly attempting to flee in a vehicle.
They say there was a confrontation and an officer shot the driver, believed to be a man in his 30s.
He was taken to hospital and is in critical but stable condition, while the passenger was arrested.
An injured man who was at the home was also taken to hospital, and police say they allegedly recovered a gun they believe was fired before officers arrived.
Investigators believe the home was targeted.
Police say it's possible other people were involved.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police oversight unit, has been called to investigate.
