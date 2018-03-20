The family of a woman who was fatally shot outside a Toronto bowling alley is stunned by the loss of a caring, selfless person with “so much love to give.” Police believe she was an innocent bystander near the intended target.

Ruma Amar, 29, was shot on Saturday night outside Playtime Bowl in North York at around 10 p.m. Her husband Amandeep Luthra remembers the words he spoke to his wife as she lay in his arms.

“If you can hear me, just breathe. Her eyes were closed. She couldn’t see me. She didn’t respond to anything,” he told CTV Toronto on Monday. “I’m shattered. I have no words to describe this.”

Amar was at the bowling alley enjoying a night of arcade games with her husband and younger sister. Police believe Thanh Tien Ngo was the intended target. The 32-year-old man was killed at the scene after two shooters opened fire outside the entertainment venue.

Just before 10 p.m., Amar texted her father photos of the prizes they won at the arcade. The messages said the trio was going to do some bowling, but decided instead to leave.

“As soon as we left the place, we just heard gunshots firing,” said Amar's sister Reema. “And then I turned around and I saw my sister, and she was lying down. She was drenched with blood. Her head was bleeding.”

Amar was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

The young couple had just celebrated their first anniversary. They worked together at CIBC, and had started planning for their future.

“It’s painful,” Luthra said. “Everything is finished. Everything is over.”

Amar and her family were already grieving the loss of her mother, Shakun, to cancer eight months ago. Amar had taken up the role of matriarch in the family.

“I never thought that this would happen,” Reema said. “I am just completely heartbroken.”

Police continue to look for three suspects, two who were armed with handguns on the night of the shooting and one who remained in a dark getaway car.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong