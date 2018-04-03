Man set to stand trial in death of popular Halifax yoga instructor two years ago
Nicholas Jordan Butcher, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Elizabeth Johnston, arrives at Halifax provincial court on April 12, 2016.
HALIFAX - A trial is set to begin today for a man accused in the death of a popular yoga instructor who was found dead in her Halifax home more than two years ago.
Nicholas Jordan Butcher is expected to face a jury trial in the death of his former partner, 32-year-old Kristin Johnston.
She was found dead on March 26, 2016, at her Oceanview Drive home in Halifax's Purcells Cove district.
Police have said Butcher, who is charged with second-degree murder, was in a "domestic relationship" with Johnston.
Johnston opened a Bikram yoga studio in downtown Halifax, gaining a reputation as a kind and determined businesswoman with what friends described as a "magnetic" personality.
Butcher, in his mid-30s, is being represented by lawyers Peter Planetta and Jonathan Hughes, while Crown lawyers Carla Ball and Tanya Carter are prosecuting the case.
