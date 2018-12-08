Man's body recovered from Detroit River near Amherstburg, Ont.
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018
AMHERSTBURG, Ont. - Provincial police are seeking the public's help in identifying a body that was pulled from the Detroit River near the Canadian Coast Guard base at Amherstburg, Ont.
They say the body of a man was recovered late Friday afternoon.
The deceased is described as white, 60 to 70 years old, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, with balding grey hair, a moustache and goatee, and he was wearing a hearing aid.
He was dressed in blue pants, black shoes and a green military style jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP.
