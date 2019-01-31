Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting of Manitoba RCMP officer
The RCMP emergency response unit arrests an alleged suspect in Neepawa, Man., on August 30, 2018, following the shooting of a RCMP officer in Onanole, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:27PM EST
BRANDON, Man. -- A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of an RCMP officer in western Manitoba.
Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who is 19 and from the Sandy Bay First Nation, was arrested after Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot last August.
Kingdon was responding to a break and enter at a home in Onanole, a small resort community near Riding Mountain National Park.
The officer was seriously injured and RCMP said today that he continues to recover.
Racette-Beaulieu also pleaded guilty to break and enter and weapons-related charges in Brandon provincial court.
He is to be sentenced in March.
After the shooting, four suspects fled and three were captured the following morning after an extensive search. A fourth was taken into custody a few hours later after a standoff.
Three other men from Portage la Prairie faced break-and-enter and weapons-related charges.
