

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A man who offered to buy a Mountie a meal was instead arrested for impaired driving.

Halifax District RCMP say an officer was in a fast food drive-thru early Wednesday when the motorist ahead of them offered to buy their meal.

Police say the officer got out to explain they appreciated the offer but would not accept it, and noticed the driver appeared impaired.

Breath tests later showed the driver was more than double the legal alcohol limit.

A 42-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man faces impaired driving charges, as well as driving while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Dec. 6.