Man missing after jumping in Ontario lake to rescue family pet
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 2:44PM EDT
GEORGIAN BAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Provincial police are searching for a man who jumped into the waters of the Georgian Bay and did not resurface.
Police say they received a call on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. concerning a missing man in Owen Sound, Ont.
Police say the man went in the water along with a friend to assist a family pet that had jumped from the boat.
Investigators say the family contacted the authorities after the man failed to surface.
They say the search is ongoing and involves officers with the coast guard and the marine unit, among others.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.
