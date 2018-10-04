Man may have exposed himself to more than 60 women and teen girls: Police
A decal on a Vancouver police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 5:37PM EDT
Vancouver police have charged a man with exposing himself to teenage girls and woman and say there could be more than 60 alleged victims.
Officers say, over a two-week period in July, they received reports of a man masturbating in a pickup truck and drawing the attention of girls and young women.
They say there is no indication he tried to make physical contact with them and he would drive away after witnessing their reactions.
Police were able to make an arrest after a report was made on July 18 and they found a phone with 30 recordings involving more than 60 people.
Const. Jason Doucette says police are asking anyone who has not spoke to investigators to come forward.
Twenty-eight-year-old Trevor Kurjata is charged with five counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing himself to a person under 16 years old.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police searched Bruce McArthur's apartment month before arrest, new documents reveal
- Recount confirms Liberal win in N.B. riding, but court challenge still possible
- Man may have exposed himself to more than 60 women and teen girls: Police
- Controversial release, transfer decisions involving Canadian murderers
- Prime Minister meets with Quebec dairy farmers post USMCA, promises compensation