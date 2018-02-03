

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. family is outraged after a man found guilty of being an accessory in the murder of a 19-year-old university student was released from prison six months early.

On Jan. 27, 2017, Gursimar Bedi received a 22-month sentence, minus time already served, for his role in the 2011 slaying of Maple Batalia, who was also an aspiring model and actress. A friend of Batalia’s killer, Gurjinder Dhaliwal, Bedi rented the getaway vehicle that was used after Batalia was shot three times and slashed in the head with a knife. Described by Crown lawyers as a “jealous ex-boyfriend,” Dhaliwal was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years in March 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Although Bedi’s prison term worked out to being 18 months, he was released less than a year after being sentenced.

Batalia’s family learned of Bedi’s release a week ago in an email from B.C.’s Victim Services. That email was sent the same day as his release.

In an interview with CTV Vancouver, the victim’s sister expressed her family’s anger.

“She was innocent,” Rose Batalia said via Skype from California. “(Bedi) did not even know her, had nothing to do with her, and he was the last voice of reason that could have prevented this cold-blooded murder from happening. He was Mr. Dhaliwal’s best friend. If someone was a great person, they would have talked their friend out of doing something this stupid.”

