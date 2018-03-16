

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Vancouver say a distraught man lit himself and parts of a McDonald’s on fire on Thursday night in the east part of town.

Witnesses say the man, who police say is in his 30s, walked into the McDonald’s around 9 p.m. with a gasoline can and began to pour out its contents on the floor.

"It started gathering under people's feet who were in the McDonald's," one witness told reporters. "They got freaked out, obviously.”

Witnesses say the man also allegedly threatened to harm himself. Police tried to calm the situation down, but could not stop the man from igniting himself.

Firefighters quickly stepped in and doused the man with water. He was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries.

Firefighters also dealt with another fire at the back of the restaurant.

"Our crews did an excellent job knocking the flames down and prevented it from extending to neighbouring buildings,” Brian Bertuzzi, battalion chief with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office, which looks into all incidents where someone is seriously hurt or killed during an encounter with police, is investigating.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Allison Hurst