Man killed in snowmobile crash in southeastern Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 25, 2017 10:58AM EST
SOUTH STORMONT, Ont. -- The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in South Stormont Township.
They say the adult male driver lost control and struck an "object" late Sunday afternoon.
Police say he died at the scene, and that his identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
