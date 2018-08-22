

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- One man is dead following an overnight shooting on Toronto's Danforth Ave., exactly one month after a mass shooting on the same bustling street left two people dead and 13 wounded.

The early Wednesday shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. near Danforth and Langford avenues.

Paramedics say the unidentified victim, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

On July 22, 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis were killed when a gunman shot at pedestrians and restaurant-goers on Danforth Ave.

A barbecue is scheduled to be held today in a neighbourhood park to raise money for a scholarship and to support Fallon's family.