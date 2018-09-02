Man killed in shooting at Toronto park; 4 suspects being sought
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 8:25PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say they're searching for several suspects following a fatal shooting at a lakefront park in Toronto.
Police say a man was taken to hospital with "very serious" injuries following the incident early Sunday evening and was later pronounced dead.
They say witnesses reported multiple gunshots near a baseball diamond in the Coronation Park.
Investigators say four people were reported to have fled the scene before police arrived.
