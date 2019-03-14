Man killed daughter to make his estranged wife suffer, Crown tells murder trial
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Crown prosecutor says a Newfoundland man murdered his five-year-old daughter in a calculated plan to inflict suffering on her mother, his estranged wife.
A St. John's, N.L., court heard closing arguments today in the first-degree murder trial of Trent Butt, who is accused of the first-degree murder of his daughter Quinn in his Carbonear, N.L., home in April 2016.
Butt testified earlier that he did not remember killing Quinn, but said he found himself over her body and concluded he must have suffocated her.
Crown lawyer Lloyd Strickland pointed to a suicide note Butt wrote as proof that he planned to kill Quinn to keep her from her mother.
Butt's lawyer, Derek Hogan, argued the letter outlined a plan for suicide and not murder, leaving reasons to doubt whether Butt planned the killing in advance.
The jury has begun its deliberations.
