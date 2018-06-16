

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say a man found with gunshot wounds after gunfire was reported at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto's waterfront is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire on Saturday night and shell casings were found in a parking lot.

They say the man suffering from gunshot wounds was found about two kilometres from the scene.

Officers took the man to hospital for treatment.

They say there were reports of multiple gunshots.