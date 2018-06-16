Man injured after shooting at Toronto entertainment complex
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 16, 2018 10:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say a man found with gunshot wounds after gunfire was reported at the Polson Pier entertainment complex on Toronto's waterfront is no longer in life-threatening condition.
Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire on Saturday night and shell casings were found in a parking lot.
They say the man suffering from gunshot wounds was found about two kilometres from the scene.
Officers took the man to hospital for treatment.
They say there were reports of multiple gunshots.
