Man in rural Saskatchewan faces drug, weapon charges after two sudden deaths
Police tape is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 4:47PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 10:50AM EDT
MAIDSTONE, Sask. -- A man in Saskatchewan faces multiple drug and weapons charges following a police investigation in a rural community.
RCMP searched a home in Lashburn in western Saskatchewan on Saturday and found weapons, drugs and cash.
Frank Brendle, who is 31, faces nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and improper storage of a firearm.
He was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Lloydminster today.
RCMP conducted an unrelated search at a home in Maidstone last week as part of an investigation into two sudden deaths police believe may have been the result of drug overdoses.
No charges have been laid in that investigation.
They continue to warn the public that street drugs often represented as one thing can contain other substances such as fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small doses.
The Maidstone deaths came after eight overdoses in the city of Saskatoon over one weekend earlier this month. Three people died and Saskatoon police fear cocaine laced with fentanyl is circulating.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'It was horrible': Dog dies after pit bull attack, couple claims
- Round-the-clock safe space to honour slain Indigenous teen in Winnipeg
- Police investigate after pole comes loose from truck, skewers car in Ontario
- Accused murderer had grudge against man delivering pizza: Crown lawyer
- A 'panic button' for victims of domestic violence in Longueuil, Que.