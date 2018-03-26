

The Canadian Press





MAIDSTONE, Sask. -- A man in Saskatchewan faces multiple drug and weapons charges following a police investigation in a rural community.

RCMP searched a home in Lashburn in western Saskatchewan on Saturday and found weapons, drugs and cash.

Frank Brendle, who is 31, faces nine charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and improper storage of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Lloydminster today.

RCMP conducted an unrelated search at a home in Maidstone last week as part of an investigation into two sudden deaths police believe may have been the result of drug overdoses.

No charges have been laid in that investigation.

They continue to warn the public that street drugs often represented as one thing can contain other substances such as fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small doses.

The Maidstone deaths came after eight overdoses in the city of Saskatoon over one weekend earlier this month. Three people died and Saskatoon police fear cocaine laced with fentanyl is circulating.