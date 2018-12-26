Man in life-threatening condition after shooting, Toronto police say
The Toronto Police Service logo
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:41AM EST
Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city's east end on Christmas Day.
Police say officers were called to an apartment building at about 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
They say officers found a man in his 40s outside an apartment unit with gunshot wounds.
Police say the man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police say they don't have any suspect information.
