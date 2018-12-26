

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city's east end on Christmas Day.

Police say officers were called to an apartment building at about 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They say officers found a man in his 40s outside an apartment unit with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say they don't have any suspect information.