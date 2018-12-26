Man in hospital after Christmas Day shooting in Brampton, police say
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:15AM EST
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton, Ont., on Christmas Day.
Peel regional police say the man was shot at about 10:30 p.m.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
They say investigators are looking for a dark coloured sedan.
Police also say there is no concern for public safety.
