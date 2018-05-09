Man in his 20s arrested after WestJet flight diverted to Toronto: police
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, February 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 10:45PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A man in his 20s is in police custody after a WestJet flight from Halifax to Calgary was diverted to Toronto's Pearson airport on Wednesday evening.
Peel Region police received the call around 7 p.m. about an unruly passenger on board WestJet flight 231.
The plane landed at Pearson about 90 minutes later and police say the male suspect was arrested without incident.
WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the airline tweeted Wednesday evening that "all guests are safe."
It also confirmed flight 231 was diverted to Toronto.
Sgt. Adrian Taylor of Peel Region police says charges will likely be laid but did not elaborate.
