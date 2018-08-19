

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man in Edmonton has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a reported stolen vehicle and a police shooting.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a reported two-vehicle collision in the northwest section of the city on Saturday night. Based on the description of the vehicles, officers determined one of the vehicles was previously reported stolen.

Police said “an incident occurred” upon the officers’ arrival, resulting in one of the officers firing their gun at the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, who died.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured and was taken into custody. Police said two people in the other vehicle were also not injured.

No officers were harmed in the altercation.

The Edmonton Police Service has declined to comment further as the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.