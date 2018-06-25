Man in custody after body discovered in burned car in Mississauga
Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 11:07AM EDT
One man is in custody after a body was discovered in a burned car in Mississauga, Ont. on Sunday evening.
Peel region police were called to the scene in southeast Mississauga before 7 p.m. with reports of a vehicle on fire in an open lot.
Once fire crews had the blaze under control, a body was discovered inside the car, police say.
Const. Akhil Mooken told CTV Toronto that one man was in custody in relation to the incident, and had been interviewed by detectives.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
#PRP in the area of Dixie/Lakeshore #Mississauga for a vehicle fire, suspicious circumstances. Call received 6:51pm.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 25, 2018
12CIB and Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact investigators at ext. 3205— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 25, 2018
