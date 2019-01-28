Man hurt in shooting and robbery at medicinal pot shop in Vancouver
Vancouver police are searching for suspects after what they describe as a brazen robbery and shooting at a medicinal marijuana store on the city's east side.
Sgt. Jason Robillard, a police spokesman, says in a release that two masked suspects entered Stepping Stone Holistic Living Store around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Robillard says the pair made demands before one of them fired a gun, hitting a 32-year-old customer.
He says the wounded Vancouver man was taken to hospital and will recover.
The suspects fled before police arrived but investigators have not said if the pair escaped with any merchandise.
The police department's major crimes unit has been assigned to the case and officers are seeking information on the holdup from the public.
