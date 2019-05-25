

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from CTV News Calgary's Michael Franklin





An Ottawa man is facing multiple charges after police said he hid in a senior’s basement for 18 hours before attacking her in a terrifying home invasion.

The 75-year-old woman suffered a broken nose and other head injuries in what investigators called a vicious attack in Lethbridge, Alta.

Police say the intruder broke into the woman’s house through a basement window during the early hours on Tuesday morning. They said he spent 18 hours in the basement while she slept upstairs and went about her business.

The next evening, police said the woman heard a noise in the basement the next evening and went downstairs to investigate. That’s where she came face-to-face with the masked intruder who proceeded to punch her several times in the face knocking her to the ground, police said.

The suspect then dragged the woman into the garage where he continued to beat her, this time with a bicycle, police told CTV News Calgary.

"It is quite shocking and highly unusual. In my 18 years of service I've never seen a crime such as this,” Acting Insp. Pete Christos from Lethbridge Police Service said.

A neighbour told CTV New Calgary that the she was watching TV when the victim came running up her front steps screaming and crying with her face bloodied.

The senior woman had managed to run for help when her attacker went back into her house to find the keys for her vehicle.

The masked man had fled the scene in the victim’s car, but left a backpack and other possessions in the driveway. He was later caught by police investigating an unrelated matter when an officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving with its lights off.

Other neighbours had called 9-1-1 after hearing screaming from the victim’s home. The woman, who is recovering in hospital, remains determined to return home despite the terrifying experience.

She told CTV Calgary she would not let “some crappy guy scare her out of her house.”

Adam Hall Hobkirk-Onate, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, housebreaking and commit robbery and disguise with intent.

He is expected to appear in court on May 27. Authorities say he is unknown to the victim and has no ties to Lethbridge.