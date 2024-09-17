Canada

    • Man from Phoenix, Ariz., missing after truck plunges off Yukon bridge

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Whitehorse RCMP say a man from Phoenix, Ariz., is missing after the truck he was travelling in went off a bridge and plunged into the Yukon River.

    Police say the crash happened on Monday morning when a pickup truck pulling a trailer missed the Lewes River Bridge, located south of Whitehorse on the Alaska Highway.

    Police say the truck and the trailer, loaded with other vehicles, all remain submerged in the river.

    Emergency crews arriving at the scene say there were two men in the truck, both of whom are from Phoenix, Ariz.

    Police say one occupant escaped from the wreck and was treated for his injuries, while a second man remains missing.

    Yukon RCMP say in a statement that police are "planning recovery efforts" and the public should avoid the area until further notice.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

