Man found not criminally responsible for killing Toronto cop gets conditional discharge
Richard Kachkar is shown in an undated photo taken from a Facebook page.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 5:03PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer while driving a snowplow has received a conditional discharge.
The Ontario Review Board, which decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained, ordered the conditional discharge for Richard Kachkar this month.
Kachkar was found not criminally responsible for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a stolen snow plow on Jan. 11, 2011.
The board said Kachkar had been living at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.
The conditions of Kachkar's discharge include reporting to a mental health facility every two weeks, not driving a vehicle and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.
He has also been ordered not to posses any weapons.
People found not criminally responsible are subject to annual reviews where board members decide on privileges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ammonia leak at Fernie, B.C., ice rink linked to aging equipment: report
- 'Gap' existed between watchdog and Wettlaufer care home: inquiry commissioner
- Ontario government ends York University strike with back-to-work legislation
- Man found not criminally responsible for killing Toronto cop gets conditional discharge
- Ontario introduces legislation to scrap cap-and-trade program