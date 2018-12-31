Man found lodged in clothing donation bin in West Vancouver is dead
FILE -- A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 5:52PM EST
VANCOUVER - West Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man who was found lodged in a clothing donation bin.
Police say an off-duty physician walking near Ambleside Park found the unresponsive man stuck in the bin's opening on Sunday morning.
The man couldn't be resuscitated, despite efforts by a BC Ambulance Advance Life Support team and West Vancouver Fire crew members.
A police news release says the 34-year-old Vancouver resident was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's family has been notified and his name is not being released.
While the cause of death hasn't been confirmed, police say there's no indication of foul play.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police visit man's home after tweet targeting Ont. MPP Sam Oosterhoff
- Woman calls 911 after fight with parents over video games
- Ontario man accused of exposing himself to women and girls
- Man faces second-degree murder charge after woman killed in Edmonton home
- Kevin Vickers considers a run for N.B. Liberal leadership