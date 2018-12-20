Man found dead days after leaving on northern Alberta snowmobiling trip
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. - A snowmobiler who disappeared in northern Alberta last weekend has been found dead.
RCMP say the 48-year-old man was last seen around 5 p.m. on Dec. 15 after he told a friend he was leaving on a snowmobiling trip.
It was believed he was near the Clearwater River northeast of Fort McMurray prior to his disappearance.
The man was reported missing on Tuesday.
A ground and air search led to the discovery of his body on Wednesday.
Police have not released the man's name or exactly where he was found.
