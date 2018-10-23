Man finds razor blade in mini chocolate bar: Toronto police
A man told Toronto police he found a razor blade inside a mini Twix bar. (Photo: Toronto police)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man said he found a razor blade inside a mini chocolate bar purchased at a Dollarama store.
Police said the man purchased a bag of mini Twix bars at a Dollarama on 30 Weston Rd. in Toronto on Oct. 20. When he opened one of the chocolate bars at home, he found the razor blade.
The man was not injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200, Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.
