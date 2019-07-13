Man falls to death in Toronto elevator shaft: police
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 8:33PM EDT
Toronto police say a man has died after falling into the elevator shaft of a building in the city's downtown core.
Police say the man swung from the elevator cables before he fell on Saturday evening.
They say his injuries were severe and he died at the scene.
Police say the Ministry of Labour will be investigating.
