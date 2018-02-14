Man facing charges after allegedly threatening police before being Tasered
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 6:32AM EST
HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old Halifax man is facing several charges for allegedly threatening to stab police officers before he was subdued by a stun gun.
Police say they were responding to a call on Barrington Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when a man who wasn't involved in the incident approached and threatened to kill both officers.
They say they arrested the man, but he fled on foot before stopping on Brunswick Street nearby and yelling that he was going to stab them.
Police say they deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon, but no one was injured.
They say they seized a knife near the man.
He was taken into custody and will appear in court to face charges of assaulting a police officer with a knife, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 15-year prison term upheld for Mountie who tortured son in Ottawa basement
- Man facing charges after allegedly threatening police before being Tasered
- Tougher laws needed, MMIW inquiry told: 'These monsters keep getting let out'
- Rural group seeks better relations with Saskatchewan's Indigenous people
- Former UBC football player claims he was arrested, Tasered 'because I'm black'