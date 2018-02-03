Man facing Canada-wide arrest warrant found dead in Ontario
Nicholas Anthony Young is seen in this image.(Peel Regional Police)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 11:23AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 3, 2018 1:30PM EST
Police in Brampton, Ont. say a man who had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest on Thursday has been found dead.
Peel Regional Police say Nicolas Anthony Young has been found dead in the town of Shelburne, Ont. approximately 62 kilometres north of Brampton.
Police say Young's death is not suspicious.
On Thursday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Young’s arrest, in connection to second-degree murder of a 30-year-old woman Hoden Said.
Said was found on Jan. 27 with "obvious signs of trauma" at a Brampton residence and died at the scene.
Witnesses had reported a disturbance in the home earlier that day, homicide investigators said.
