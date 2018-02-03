Man facing Canada-wide arrest warrant found dead
Nicholas Anthony Young is seen in this image.(Peel Regional Police)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 11:23AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 3, 2018 3:27PM EST
Police in Brampton, Ont. say a man who had a Canada-wide warrant issued for his arrest on Thursday has been found dead.
Peel Regional Police say Nicolas Anthony Young has been found dead in the town of Shelburne, Ont. approximately 62 kilometres north of Brampton.
Police say Young's death is not suspicious.
On Thursday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Young’s arrest, in connection to second-degree murder of a 30-year-old woman Hoden Said.
Said was found on Jan. 27 with "obvious signs of trauma" at a Brampton residence and died at the scene.
Witnesses had reported a disturbance in the home earlier that day, homicide investigators said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne rallies troops in Toronto
- Doug Ford to kick off campaign for Ont. Tory leadership with rally
- Police in Calgary close Deerfoot Trail due to many weather-related collisions
- N.S. mayor announces PC leadership bid, days after coming out
- Man linked to murder of B.C. teen set free after less than a year