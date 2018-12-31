Man faces second-degree murder charge after woman killed in Edmonton home
Edmonton police homicide officers investigate the death of a woman in the city's west end, on Friday, Dec. 28.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 3:13PM EST
EDMONTON - Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in last week's death of a woman in Edmonton.
Wen Zhou Zhang, who is 53, also faces a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Officers were called Dec. 28 to a west end home where they found an injured 49-year old woman who could not be revived.
A suspect later turned himself into police.
Investigators said at the time that the man and woman knew each other and described the death as a result of domestic violence.
Police say the killing is the city's 28th homicide of 2018.
Police charge man with second degree murder: The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 53-year-old man in relation to the death of a woman in west Edmonton last week. Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, has been charged with second degree murder and possession of weapon… https://t.co/ID5kwjcuS1— Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) December 31, 2018
