EDMONTON - Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in last week's death of a woman in Edmonton.

Wen Zhou Zhang, who is 53, also faces a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Officers were called Dec. 28 to a west end home where they found an injured 49-year old woman who could not be revived.

A suspect later turned himself into police.

Investigators said at the time that the man and woman knew each other and described the death as a result of domestic violence.

Police say the killing is the city's 28th homicide of 2018.