Man faces murder charges in slayings of two men, two women in Penticton, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 2:27PM EDT
PENTICTON, B.C. - A 68-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after shootings in two separate areas of Penticton, B.C., on Monday.
Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. prosecution service says three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder have been laid against John Brittain.
Mayor John Vassilaki says Brittain was an employee of the city's engineering department for several years before he retired.
RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said the two men and two women who were killed in the shootings were in their 60s and 70s, but police are not releasing any further information about the victims.
De Jager says police received a call about a possible shooting at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
He says police are trying to determine a motive as part of their investigation, but the shootings were targeted as the accused and the victims knew each other.
