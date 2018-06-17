

The Canadian Press





A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 28-year-old woman he allegedly met online was found dead in a downtown Toronto apartment building on Tuesday, police say.

Richard Isaac, 41, of Brampton, Ont., appeared in court Sunday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Victoria Selby-Readman, according to a police press release.

The police allege that Isaac met Selby-Readman online and they want to speak with other women who “may have been contacted by the accused through social media platforms.”



None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Selby-Readman was found dead in a fifth-floor apartment on Richmond Street West on Tuesday around 5 p.m., according to police.

An online obituary for Selby-Readman, which describes her as a writer, states that she died in the early hours of June 10.

The obituary says the woman spent her early years in Mississauga and Caledon, Ont., before attending the University of Toronto.

“She was an independent spirit in the truest sense, hoping to make a place for herself in this world by her own efforts and creativity through writing,” the obituary states.

“Victoria's experiences have been varied and at times quite challenging for her but as time progressed she has truly become a person of great intelligence and sensitivity especially in the days and months preceding her passing,” the obituary goes on.

Selby-Readman “touched so many lives in such a positive way” and will be “truly missed” by her family, according to the obituary.

Investigators are asking anyone who has met the accused to call police at 416-808-7400, or to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24