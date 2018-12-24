Man faces attempted murder charge after shots fired at RCMP in Iqaluit
A scene from Iqaluit, Nunavut on April 25, 2015. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 3:21PM EST
IQALUIT, Nunavut - A man arrested after a standoff with Nunavut RCMP has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Mounties say Jerry Issuqangituq also faces charges of discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon.
Officers were dispatched Saturday to investigate a report of a man brandishing knives in a home in Iqaluit.
Police say a 25-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the house and, during a three-hour standoff, opened fire on police and passing vehicles.
No one was injured, but investigators say property was damaged.
A second man was also arrested and charged with discharging a firearm and breach of an undertaking.
