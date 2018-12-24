

The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut - A man arrested after a standoff with Nunavut RCMP has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Mounties say Jerry Issuqangituq also faces charges of discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Officers were dispatched Saturday to investigate a report of a man brandishing knives in a home in Iqaluit.

Police say a 25-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the house and, during a three-hour standoff, opened fire on police and passing vehicles.

No one was injured, but investigators say property was damaged.

A second man was also arrested and charged with discharging a firearm and breach of an undertaking.