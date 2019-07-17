

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A man is in Calgary police custody after officers say a cat was beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Police say they were called Tuesday evening to a apartment building in the southeast community of Penbrooke Meadows.

Duty Insp. Melanie Oncescu says witnesses reported seeing a man beating a cat with a bat.

The cat was dead when officers arrived and that man was arrested.

He is facing several animal cruelty related charges.

Oncescu says the attack was upsetting for the people who witnessed it and she is urging them to seek help if they are struggling.

"Always make sure that if you witness something like this or any other crime that is troublesome to make sure that you seek support," she said.