Man dies while trying to run across Ottawa highway
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 9:57AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Provincial police say a man is dead after he tried to dart across an Ottawa highway late Sunday night.
They say the pedestrian was struck on Highway 417 near St. Laurent Boulevard.
Investigators say the man has yet to be identified.
They say several westbound lanes of the highway remained closed on Monday morning.
