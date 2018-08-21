

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A man has died in a Montreal hospital after being shot by police on Tuesday night.

Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau of Independent Investigations says officers were called about a fight between two men on a street at about 9 p.m. in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace district.

The bureau says according to preliminary information it has received, two officers who arrived at the scene were confronted by one of the men who was carrying a knife.

The BEI says efforts to subdue him with a stun gun were unsuccessful and he was shot by one of the officers.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and the BEI says he was later pronounced dead. No police officers were injured.

The watchdog agency says provincial police will provide two forensic investigators to assist in the investigation.