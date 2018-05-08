

The Canadian Press





NANAIMO, B.C. -- The RCMP say a male has died after shots were fired during an attempted arrest by police at a ferry terminal in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say officers were called to the Departure Bay terminal today to arrest a male in connection with a "violent" carjacking in another part of British Columbia.

The Mounties say initial information based on police accounts indicate the male got out of the vehicle with what was believed to be a firearm and shots were fired.

The RCMP say the male was seriously injured and later died, and no police officers were injured.

British Columbia's police watchdog says its investigators were on their way to Nanaimo.

The Independent Investigations Office is a civilian oversight agency that looks into all incidents involving the police that result in serious harm or death.

Former Saanich mayor Frank Leonard said he heard a loud bang and then a series of gunshots when he was sitting in his vehicle waiting for ferry traffic to unload from the B.C. mainland.

Leonard said he was watching for the usual gush of traffic to leave the ferry but only a few cars were allowed off before he heard the gunfire.

"I thought six to eight (shots) -- witnesses always get that wrong," Leonard said. "Then it was all quiet, really, really quiet."

He couldn't say if shots were exchanged.

"The incident was away from everybody in a relatively confined place," Leonard added.

"It certainly seemed to be a planned place."

John Athey told Nanaimo News Now that the RCMP put a spike strip across lanes at the terminal and they appeared to be waiting for a vehicle.

"I saw police smash the car and turn it around. They jumped out and shot into the driver's side window," Athey said.

"It was just like a movie. When the police jumped out of their car they ran right up close and fired into the window. ... I could actually see the glass coming off the window. It was unbelievable."

BC Ferries says one of its vessels departed about 45 minutes late as a result of the incident, but sailings were still scheduled to proceed throughout the day.

The ferry terminal is the main access route between the mainland and central Vancouver Island.