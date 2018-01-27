

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Police say a 23-year-old man is dead following a fight outside a nightclub in Vancouver.

Sgt. Jason Robillard says in a news release that the fight started inside the club on Granville Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, then spilled out onto the street.

A man working at the club stepped in to break up the brawl and was injured.

Police say Kalwinder Thind died in hospital.

Robillard says "several parties" have been arrested, and homicide investigators are now trying to piece together evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.