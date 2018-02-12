Man dies after surf accident near Tofino, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 7:30PM EST
TOFINO, B.C. -- A 24-year-old man has died while surfing near the resort town of Tofino, B.C.
Police say they received a call Saturday about a surfing incident on Long Beach.
They say the coast guard in Tofino helped recover the man from the water, but he did not survive.
The man's identity has not been released.
Foul play is not suspected and police say the file is now part of a coroner's investigation.
