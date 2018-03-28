Man dies after falling down garbage chute in Toronto highrise
Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 11:49AM EDT
A man has died after he fell down a garbage chute in a midtown Toronto highrise, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews were called to the building located on Erskine Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road, just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sources at the scene told CTV Toronto that the man may have fallen as many as nine storeys. He was found with no vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics said.
It’s still unclear how the man fell and an investigation is underway. The coroner arrived on the scene on Tuesday night.
With files from CTV Toronto
