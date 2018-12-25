

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- Police say a man has died following a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Christmas Eve.

York regional police say they were called about the shooting at about 9:30 p.m.

They say a 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, and later died in hospital.

Investigators say people reported seeing suspects leave the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police.

Police presence on Barnwood Dr in Richmond Hill for a homicide investigation. At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to calls for sounds of gunshots and a report that a man had been shot. 1/2 — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 25, 2018