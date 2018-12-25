Man dead in Christmas Eve shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.: Police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 25, 2018 8:42AM EST
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- Police say a man has died following a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Christmas Eve.
York regional police say they were called about the shooting at about 9:30 p.m.
They say a 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, and later died in hospital.
Investigators say people reported seeing suspects leave the area in a dark-coloured SUV.
They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police.
Police presence on Barnwood Dr in Richmond Hill for a homicide investigation. At 9:30 p.m., officers responded to calls for sounds of gunshots and a report that a man had been shot. 1/2— York Regional Police (@YRP) December 25, 2018
A 33-year-old man was pronounced deceased in hospital. Suspects fled in a dark coloured SUV. Witnesses asked to call police. 2/2— York Regional Police (@YRP) December 25, 2018
